Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler confirmed that a student at Daphne High School was arrested Tuesday, August 20 after leaving school and making what law enforcement considered a threat.
Daphne Police said the student got into a verbal altercation and made a comment about a firearm. Investigators said the student left class at some point.
Shortly, after detectives said other students alerted staff members and the school was placed on a soft lock down.
Tyler says the student was quickly located, detained by the SRO, and an arrest was made by Daphne Police.
"This is a perfect example of the SRO and school administrators working together swiftly and appropriately to keep our students and teachers safe. I would like to personally thank the SRO, the Daphne Police Department and the school administration at Daphne High School," Tyler said.
