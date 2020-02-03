UPDATE: Daphne Police said 12-year-old Skylar Yeend has been found safe.
The Daphne Police department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Skylar Yeend who was last seen in the area of Whispering Pines Road and Caroline Ave on February 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
According to authorities, she was wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt and was carrying a black backpack. If you have seen Skylar or have information about Skylar's whereabouts, please call Daphne Police at 251-620-0150.
(2) comments
TYJ......a happy ending!
Dear God, what is happening here? That's 2 in 2 days.
