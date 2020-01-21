DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)--Just last month Daphne’s recycling center was destroyed in a fire.
Since then recyclables have been taken to the dump.
Not long before that the recycling drop off was closed in October to cut costs to the $500,000 program.
While council members plan to rebuild the facility within the next year they still must find an affordable way to keep recycling.
Since China has stopped accepting recyclables from the U.S. it’s caused major problems in finding reasonable places to process them
Reports show hundreds of cities across the country have faced the same problem forcing them to make similar changes like the ones considered in daphne tonight.
While other places have opted to stop they’re recycling programs altogether, city leaders in Daphne are committed to finding a way to make it work.
The public hearing Tuesday night was just one way they’re working to do that.
Some options include cutting down on services, increasing fees or changing what can be recycled.
Stephanie Middleton says she's willing to do whatever it takes even if it means paying a little more.
"We need to continue to do the best we can to recycle as much as we can."
She's not alone.
“It sounds like it costs half as much to take it to the dump as it does to recycle it? K. it’s an economic decision what are we willing to pay for it?”
But not everyone agrees with the options.
“Bi-weekly curb-side pickup? Don’t even think about it, please.”
Some people think a better suggestion is putting a hold on recycling in Daphne altogether.
“Now that the recycling center has burned we ironically are saving money. Tax dollars by just burying our so called recyclables.”
Some say the problem here is not just about recycling, but finding alternatives, especially when it comes to plastic
Council members did not decide anything Tuesday night so we can definitely expect to hear more on this issue.
