Daphne man arrested after motorcycle chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Daphne man was arrested Thursday night after investigators said he led State Troopers on a high-speed chase.
Troopers said they spotted Frederick Bryant speeding on a Honda 929 motorcycle on Highway 188 near Bayou La Batre. When they tried to stop him, troopers said Bryant took off. The chase ended in Mobile near the corner of Dauphin Island Parkway and Englewood Street.
Bryant was arrested on reckless endangerment and attempting to elude charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.