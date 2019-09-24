DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- What began as a domestic violence call ended with a police pursuit and arrest early Tuesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department.
George Embling III, 27, of Daphne, is now charged with numerous crimes -- domestic violence, interfering with a domestic violence call, eluding police and DUI, according to police.
Police said it was about 5:30 a.m. when the Daphne Police Department received a call reporting a domestic violence situation at a Lake Forest residence. While heading to the location, officers encountered one of the involved parties and attempted to make a traffic stop, police said.
The driver failed to yield and a chase ensued, police said. Officials say Embling traveled east on 90 to highway 181 and then went south on 181 to county road 32 and at that point, turned into his mother's driveway.
Embling was then taken into custody without incident.
