Sixteen years after a Fort Walton Beach man died following a home invasion robbery at his Monahan Drive apartment, two people are in custody for the murder and two others are being sought.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators have charged 44-year old Adrian
Watson of Fort Walton Beach and 40-year old Marcus Snowden of Daphne Alabama with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Luis Gonzalez on September 12, 2005.
Active warrants for felony murder have been issued for 44-year old Victor Stanton, the suspected trigger man, and 42-year old Bennie Richardson.
Investigators say new witness testimony and information in the drug-related case was developed, leading to the cold case break.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanton or Richardson is asked to call the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or though the P3 Tips Mobile application
