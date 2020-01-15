United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Eddie Lee Padgett, 62, of Daphne was sentenced on January 9, 2020, in federal court for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.
Padgett was convicted following a jury trial conducted in October of 2019 conducted by United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer.
Evidence from the trial established that Padgett and several other individuals sold more than 10 kilograms of crack cocaine and more than five kilograms of cocaine from a residence on Highway 31 near Bay Minette and a location in the Daphmont neighborhood in Daphne.
The investigation of this illegal activity resulted in a court-authorized wiretap, and recordings made during the period of the wiretap were played for the jury during the trial. Padgett was convicted on all counts—three substantive counts of distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine, and the conspiracy charge.
Judge Moorer imposed a sentence of 240 months imprisonment on each count, and ordered they will run concurrently. He further ordered that Padgett will serve a period of five years under supervised release when he is discharged from prison. During that term, Padgett will undergo drug testing and treatment. The judge ordered that Padgett will pay a special assessment of $400, but he did not impose a fine.
