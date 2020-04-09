A Baldwin County man has only to look as far as his front yard to find inspiration during these troubling times. A plant seeded 40 years ago is about to bloom for the first time. For its owner, the event offers comfort on several levels.
Webster McCardy shouldn’t be here. In February of 2019 he was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, given only a few months to live. Through faith and the wonders of modern medicine, McCarty is still here, and he now looks forward to witnessing a wonder of nature he thought he’d never see.
“I walked out and looked at this and kind of got a picture of everything in my life. It makes you stop and think and when you see a bloom at the end of the stalk or a light at the end of the tunnel, I think it’s something…a ray of hope that we all need to be looking for,” offered McCardy.
McCardy planted the Century Plant 40 years ago. Over time, his family blossomed and moved on, but the Century Plant did not…not until just a few days ago. Since then, an incredible metamorphosis has taken place.
“It looked like a bloom was forming last weekend and then almost overnight it’s fourteen foot, three inches as of this morning and I heard…I looked up in my research they normally about twenty…fifteen to twenty feet before they bloom,” McCardy explained.
In uncertain times, McCardy is taking inspiration from his plant, hoping to see its once-in-a-lifetime bloom on Easter Sunday. He hopes that it will bring hope to others who see it as well.
“I think it’s time for celebration and we need to share the blossom and point the people to practice their faith, not just talk about it,” McCardy said.
The Century Plant, known as Agave Americana, will bloom just once in its lifetime. It usually takes at least 10 to 20 years for this to happen. The fact that McCardy’s hasn’t bloomed in more than 40 years makes this event extra special.
