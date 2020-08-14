DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)-- On election day Daphne residents will have three candidates to consider to become the next mayor.
In late July the current mayor, Dane Haygood announced he would not be seeking re-election after holding the position for eight years.
Friday night the candidates, Steve Carey, Robin LeJeune and Selena Vaughn sat before voters, introduced themselves and discussed issues affecting the community.
The three of them share similar goals in managing growth within the city while preserving it, improving infrastructure and building trust with city employees and citizens.
“I wanna be sure that the city grows smartly. I wanna be sure that as we move the next four, eight years we do it smartly with a comprehensive plan and our city doesn’t have that comprehensive plan. We have to think more than just short term, we have to think long term our our growth will overcome us,” said Carey.
“One of the things that I really want to... that I envision for Daphne is to see us reclaim our bay front. I think we can do a lot with scenic overlooks and border walks and reface Daphne,” said Vaughn.
LeJeune is the only candidate who already serves on city council.
He believes his experience has proven his capabilities.
“We’ve built a state of the art sports complex, tennis center... done a lot.. done a 20 year plan repaving of our roads.. I voted against developers in the downtown area and proven that I'll protect the charm of our city,” said LeJeune.
All three candidates say they are willing to step away from their day job to give their full attention to being mayor.
Municipal election day is August 25th.
