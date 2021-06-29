There are disturbing new details on the arrest of a car theft suspect in Malbis Monday, June 28, 2021. Police said the suspect stole a total of eight guns from seven vehicles in the Historic Malbis neighborhood overnight, Sunday. Investigators said most were unlocked. An hours-long manhunt resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Chance Crossett along with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Samantha Swayze.

Daphne Police said they’ve now recovered 13 guns in all, and they believe Crossett stole each of them over a period of a week or more. At the time of his arrest Monday, seven guns had been recovered, including ones reported stolen from Orange Beach, Okaloosa County, and Santa Rosa County. Police said six additional guns were found by a resident of Historic Malbis.

“We have located some more firearms that were in a garage in the Historic Malbis neighborhood. A lady found those in there,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “Apparently, they were put there by Mr. Crossett.”

Investigators also said Crossett tried to break into at least two homes during his crime spree. Surveillance video from homes in the neighborhood show a man believed to be Crossett sneaking through back yards and peering through windows. Residents were asked to stay in their homes while the search played out. After going through that and then hearing what the suspect had done, residents said it’s troubling.

“I think that we all make mistakes but I think that if you’re going to have the right to own a gun, it also comes with the responsibilities that you need to lock your stuff up and be vigilant with yourself and your family,” said Papas Street resident, Jennifer Green.

Along with the guns, investigators said they also found camera equipment, a stun gun, and $640 dollars in cash. Police said Chance Crossett has a prior felony burglary conviction prohibiting him from carrying a firearm. He’ll be charged with that, and seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. Samantha Swayze faces two counts of receiving stolen property.