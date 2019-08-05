The Daphne Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying four individuals who stole over a dozen bottles of perfume from a local retail store. The suspects fled in a white Volvo Sedan.
Around 5:30 pm on 7/27/19, four individuals entered a local store and stole over one dozen bottles of lady's perfume. They then fled the area in a white Volvo sedan. If you recognize any of these suspects, please contact the Detective Squad at 251-620-0150. pic.twitter.com/bZlL3aSeA9— Daphne Police Dept (@DaphnePolice) August 5, 2019
