DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – The Daphne Police Department still looking for a man who walked into a garage and took a set of golf clubs.
In surveillance video, it appears he has an ankle monitor strapped onto his left ankle.
Police identified the man as Jacob Alexander Bunch of Mobile.
If you know where he is, contact the Daphne Police Department.
