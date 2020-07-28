DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile.
Officials say Jalle Newman ran away from home on Monday, July 27 and is believed to be in the Mobile area.
They say she does not have a vehicle and may have colored her hair.
If you have any information that might lead to the whereabouts of Jalle, please contact Detective Adams at (251) 620-0150.
