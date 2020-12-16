Daphne PD searching for man who cashed counterfeit checks at multiple banks

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is searching for a man they say cashed several counterfeit checks at multiple banks back in October.
They say his "crime spree" included the Eastern Shore, central and south Baldwin County as well as into Pensacola.
The suspect is wanted for forgery and identity theft.
If you recognize this person please call the Detective Unit at 251-620-0150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.