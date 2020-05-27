The Daphne Police Department is doing their part in making residents aware of a scam in the community.
They say if you receive or have received a call from this individual, to please call the real police.
"We have received several calls from citizens reporting a man identifying himself as Lt. Brian Gulsby, from the Daphne Police Department and demanding payments for missed court appearances. The calling number is being "spoofed" to make it appear the call is coming from the police department. These calls are NOT legitimate. No law enforcement agency in the United States operates in this fashion, no matter how good the caller makes it seem. If you receive or have received one of these calls, please contact the Daphne PD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150 or through Messenger."
