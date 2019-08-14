Rachelle Hawkins, treasurer of the homeowner's association for the Canterbury Place subdivision in Daphne has been arrested and charged with theft.
According to the officials, Hawkins is accused of stealing approximately $12,000 from the association.
Officials say she allegedly used a debit card assigned to the subdivision's bank account to go on vacations and make other purchases.
Authorities say the crimes occurred sometime in 2017.
