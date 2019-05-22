According to the Daphne Police Department, arrest warrants have been issued for 41-year-old Senica Gerard Parker for burglary and unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
Officials say Parker was identified as the offender seen on video in a prior social media post.
The crimes took place on May 11th, at a local automotive repair shop.
Authorities say Parker is known to frequent the Montrose area. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Jackson at 251-620-0150.
