A disturbance call at a local hotel Sunday, February 14, 2021 turned into a lot more for Daphne Police. Police found thousands of dollars in cash, guns, fraudulent credit cards and more., leading to the arrest of a Mobile man.

Identity theft and trafficking in stolen identities is becoming more common every year. What’s not common in Daphne Is catching someone in the act. That’s just what happened when police were called to the Hampton Inn about someone who had been cut and was bleeding. At first, they couldn’t find he victim, but police say inside his room they found a lot of documents with people’s personal information. Investigators learned that room and another at the nearby Hilton Garden Inn were registered under the name of a Georgia man whose identity had been stolen. Officers got a search warrant and found two men inside the room at the Hilton.

“It looks like they were operating out of the hotel room, purchasing expensive items with stolen identities and stolen credit card information,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jairice Shelton of Mobile for trafficking in stolen identities. Inside the room police said they found three guns, $4,500 in cash, electronics, a magnetic strip scanner along with drivers licenses and debit cards. Police said Shelton was in possession of several items with stolen identities on them and more than 20 credit cards were also found inside the room.

Police said it doesn’t look like any of the victims are local and that Shelton was likely purchasing stolen identities on the black market and then creating bogus credit card accounts.

“They’re typically sold online in a bundle. You might purchase a bundle of thirty or fifty credit card numbers and no guarantee that all thirty of them will work but usually one or two will,” explained Vannoy.

Investigators say they victims in these type cases have done nothing wrong but may have had their personal information compromised during an online security breech. Preventing it is difficult, but police do have some advice.

“One of the most important things that we think you can do is if you can sign up for alerts either on your credit cards or on your checking account, basically anytime a purchase is made you’ll get an alert,” Vannoy suggested. “I know a lot of people do that. That’s a good way to keep track of it.”

There are at least three other individuals connected to the case. Police said two are from the altercation at the Hampton Inn where one person was cut and then the second person inside the room at the Hilton. No one else has been charged yet while investigators work to see how everything is connected.