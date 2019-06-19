The Daphne police department is attempting to locate 22-year-old Daniel Haught.
Police say Haught left his residence around 10:00 pm last night and there is concern for his safety.
He was last known to be in a wooded area in Lake Forest, on foot. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Daphne Police at 251-620-0911.Daniel is 6"01 tall and weighs around 140 lbs.
