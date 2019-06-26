Daphne police needs help identifying two individuals they say stole an iPhone.
According to police, at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, the duo took the cell phone of an employee from a local restaurant.
Officials say they left the scene in the older two door vehicle. If you have information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact Det. Mike Gorum at 251-620-0150 or contact the Daphne police department via Facebook messenger.
