DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Daphne say they are looking for a robbery suspect and a possible accomplice after a hotel in Daphne was held up Monday night.
It happened at about 10:50 p.m. at the Microtel Inn, on U.S. 98 at Interstate 10.
Police say a black male entered the hotel lobby wearing a baseball cap and hoodie and brandishing a pistol. He demanded money from the employee working at the front desk, police said.
Police said the employee gave the cash drawer to the robber, who left with the cash drawer headed in an unknown direction.
Video from a surveillance camera shows a female believed to be an accomplice, who came into the hotel just before the robbery, police said. Investigators believe she was casing the establishment.
Police are investigating and hope to find video from nearby surveillance cameras that may show a getaway vehicle.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery.
Police ask anyone who can identify the people pictured to call 251-620-0150.
