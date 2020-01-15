Daphne road rage suspect, Delwin Knight is back in jail, this time to serve out his entire two-year sentence after his probation was revoked.
Knight was arrested in February of last year after he turned himself in for alleged road rage incidents. At that time, authorities told FOX10 News that eight warrants were signed out on Knight for alleged road rage incidents dating months.
Following that arrest, investigators said more than 20 alleged victims had come forward.
As recent as December 2019, police say Knight pulled alongside a vehicle on Highway 98 in Daphne and began yelling at and harassing the other driver. They say the victim had been harassed by Knight before and Knight was under a no contact order with that person.
After the victim reported the incident, police said Knight turned himself in on Tuesday morning, December 17. A hearing was held later in the day at which time the judge revoked Knight’s bond and set a probation revocation hearing.
