Gary Eubanks, Jr., the man wanted in connection to a robbery in Daphne and a murder in Cincinnati Is dead. Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin said he killed himself after a standoff there Wednesday afternoon, October 30, 2019.
Eubanks has been on the run since police said he robbed the Daphne Microtel more than a week earlier. They believe family led him to Cincinnati where police there said he’s suspected of killing Baylee Wall, also a suspect in the robbery. Investigators said he then went to Milwaukee, where a former acquaintance of his lives. Police there got a tip he was at a residence on the city’s westside.
“Officers responded to that location and personnel from our Tactical Enforcement Unit and our Crisis Negotiation Unit responded there…made contact with that individual inside,” said Asst. Chief Michael Brunson with Milwaukee Police.
Milwaukee Police said they made several requests for Eubanks to come outside but he refused and barricaded himself inside. After about four hours, police heard a gunshot and went inside.
“Upon checking that residence and clearing it, they found the individual inside, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Brunson explained.
The Daphne robbery case remains open. Police still have an unidentified, third suspect. Investigators said the two people who could have identified him are dead, but they do have some leads. Surveillance video from the hotel shows that suspect standing watch outside the Microtel. He then opens the door for Eubanks as he leaves.
“We’ve starting to get a little information. Hopefully we’ll start getting some more information on who he is,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “It’s still an active case. There’s just nobody out there that’s given us his name or identified him. There’s a little bit of video I know that y’all have shown on that but other than that, we don’t have leads right now that would enable us to find out who he is.”
Daphne Police said they’re in touch with Cincinnati PD, who’s aware there was a third person involved in the robbery. They don’t know if that suspect also went north after the robbery, but police said it is a possibility. If you know who he is, call Daphne Police.
