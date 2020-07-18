Daphne Search-and-Rescue has been requested to help local authorities search for a missing man on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman County.
According to Chaplain Tony Dickey, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting a search for a missing person after an industrial crane barge flipped over Thursday afternoon. Dickey says one of the three people is unaccounted for.
The Cullman Sheriff’s Office asked for the search to continue, but wants other boaters planning to hit the waters over the weekend to use caution and approach with slow speeds.
Authorities say divers will be in the water as well as other emergency and recue boats.
This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.
