Four of the seven SEC football games scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020 have already been postponed because of COVID-19. In Baldwin County, Daphne and Spanish Fort have moved to round two of the high school playoffs. So far, those games haven’t been affected but COVID-19 has taken a toll this season, both on the field and in the pocketbook.
Putting on an 11-week high school football season is difficult by itself. Add in COVID-19 and it’s brought on a whole new set of challenges. The most obvious is the scheduling of games. More than half-dozen games had to either be forfeited or rescheduled during the regular season.
“You had to deal with not only your own team but the teams you were playing, so those are things that are out of our hands,” explained Asst. Superintendent over athletics for Baldwin County Schools, Marty McRae. “We would still have to work with then to try and figure out, do we have to play the game as normal or do we need to reschedule our game and then trying to find a good place to reschedule that game at because that does make you play multiple games in a week.”
Much like what’s happening on the collegiate level, Baldwin County schools are also facing fiscal challenges because of COVID-19. With fewer games and restricted attendance, less money is made at the gate, for parking and concessions. That money is used to pay officials, purchase equipment, pay for annual safety certifications, catastrophic injury insurance on every athlete, field maintenance and the list goes on. The lost revenue has also hurt bands, cheer and multiple other groups that benefit from game night revenues. It’s caused everyone to tighten the purse strings.
“We in Baldwin County, we went to a fifty percent capacity for most of the year. That knocks down the amount of money you can make, so we asked all our athletic directors which are our head football coaches to stay away from the large purchases this year,” McRae said.
Winter sports like basketball and wrestling come on the heels of football season and at a time when COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. School officials said it’s important to continue to provide those opportunities to their student athletes and will do what they can to keep them safe.
“In order to do that, we have to provide a safe environment, so we’ve broken that down into a smaller number because of indoor facilities and we’re going to see how that goes and if it goes well, great. If it doesn’t, then we may have to reduce that,” McRae said.
That reduced number will start with allowing around 250 people inside a typical gymnasium. If that isn’t sufficient, McRae said the allowed attendance would be lowered to 100 and adjust from there.
Daphne travel to Auburn while Spanish Fort will host Helena in round two of the high school football playoffs Friday the 13th.
