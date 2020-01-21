If you live in Daphne you have a chance to learn more about proposed changes for recycling.
The Daphne City Council is hosting a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss options for recycling services.
As you may recall, the city’s recycling center was destroyed by a fire last month, and the city says it pays too much to take recyclables to Pensacola for processing.
The city is looking for ways to offset the cost.
“We all want to protect the environment. We all want to do what we need to do to protect this beautiful place we live in, but we just need to find more economical ways to do it," said Jeremy Sasser, City of Daphne's Director of Public Works.
We're told three options will be discussed, including limiting services, increasing fees and/or changing the items that are accepted for recycling.
Tuesday's public hearing starts at 6:30 pm at Daphne City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Residents are invited to come out and hear more about the proposals and give their input.
