The team members of the 12 U Daphne Trojan All Star team have earned a once in a lifetime opportunity to compete in the 12 U Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, MO on August 2-10.
During their 2018 All Star Season, the Trojans successfully won the Alabama State Cal Ripken Tournament and then went on to win the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament to secure their spot in the 2019 12 U Cal Ripken World Series. The Cal Ripken World Series is composed of 24 baseball teams from around the world coming together for 10 days to pursue their dream to narrow the field from 24 down to one World Champion!
This is the 1st time in the history of Daphne Youth Baseball that a team has advanced this far. The Trojans have worked countless hours and dedicated their summers to baseball and are ready to take on the challenge to earn the coveted title of World Series Champions. Throughout this process, these young men have developed self-confidence and camaraderie, gained leadership ability, improved their athletic skills and learned how to respectfully represent their community and state.
