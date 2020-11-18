PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA)- It's hard to believe its been nearly a year since a deadly terrorist attack aboard Naval Air Station-Pensacola.
It happened December 6th, 2019. Three people were killed, eight others injured and the gunman shot to death by law enforcement.
Now, the daughter of one of the wounded wants to make sure no one forgets the heroism, and sacrifice that day.
Desire Patterson said, "I'm still going through it and all of us are still going through it on a daily basis. It's not just something that we're just going to be able to pick up and move on from, it's something that we're always going to struggle with for the rest of our lives."
Her mom, Jessica Pickett, was injured that day by the man the FBI said was radicalized by Al-Qaeda months earlier. Pickett was a secretary on base.
"She's on the road to recovery," said her daughter.
Patterson added that her mom is recovering physically and mentally. So, to help with the mental side, the 20-year-old is spearheading a candlelight vigil at the Blue Wahoo's stadium on the year anniversary.
Patterson said, "It's just a matter of remembering everybody and taking that opportunity to honor them and show them that they haven't been forgotten."
She said she reached out to other victims and their families to invite them and called it somewhat of a family reunion.
"This was in a way, a healing process for myself and to know that it was a healing process for myself, I knew that it would be for everyone else that was involved that day so to be able to come together, not even on the one year anniversary but just together on that night so nobody is left by themselves because nobody should be dwelling, in their thoughts and the replays of what took place that day," said Patterson.
If you plan to attend the vigil, there will be some candles available. You can also bring your own, a flashlight or your phone.
Find more information here.
