DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier announced on Tuesday that the 4th of July fireworks display scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.
Collier released this statement:
"Notice: After much discussion and consideration, a decision has been made to cancel the July 4 fireworks display. I want to again thank SickleFin Charters for offering to sponsor this year’s show and look forward to working with them in the future! While we all enjoy celebrating Independence Day with a colorful pyrotechnics show, we also have a more immediate responsibility to maintain a healthy and safe environment during these challenging times. Our public safety staff work..."
