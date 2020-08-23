Dauphin Island, Ala. (WALA)-- With Hurricane Marco just hours away coastal communities like Dauphin Island are bracing for the impact with Tropical Storm Laura so close behind.
As the blue sky turned gray over Dauphin Island some spent the final hours of the weekend on the beach trying to push Marco and Laura to the back of their mind.
“Tomorrow’s troubles become… tomorrow, not today.”
The expected back-to-back hurricanes have already put a damper on the days ahead.
“Before we came on our trip we went ahead and prepared, got all our stuff ready so that way we could get home and just be settled in,” said Paige Charbonneau from Hattiesburg, Mississippi."
The approaching storms have cut some family vacations short.
“We were planning to be here through tomorrow, go home on Tuesday, but with the impending storms and everything going on we’re probably planning to go home probably tomorrow morning. We were hoping to see if we could get maybe a little more beach time tomorrow,” said Samuel Moffett.
Some still needing to prepare for the unwelcome guests.
“Batteries, toilet paper evidently that’s a commodity these days, charcoal, make sure i have a full tank of gas,” said Charbonneau.
Of course the biggest concern on the island is coastal flooding especially on the west end.
Mayor Jeff Collier says they’ve placed a big focus on that area since it is one of the most vulnerable.
Crews spent the day trying to take anything that could be swept away off of the beach.
That meant removing tarps, garbage cans, benches and more.
“My message to anyone on dauphin island is to stay abreast of the changing conditions, be aware of your surroundings and take any particular actions that you need to take now. don’t wait til later.”
Re-entry passes were renewed for residents over the weekend to make sure they can get back on the island if they end up needing to evacuate.
We’re told high tide will be shortly before 5 a.m. Monday morning, so if there are some high water issues on the causeway leading to Dauphin Island it’ll likely be around that time.
Laura could also cause some problems later in the week.
