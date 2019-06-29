An accident involving three-vehicles has closed both the southbound and northbound lanes of the Dauphin Island Bridge temporarily Saturday, June 29.
The bridge later reopened to traffic.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Colliers confirmed that three-vehicles were involved in the crash and that as many as seven people suffered injuries. He said they were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
