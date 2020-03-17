DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Dauphin Island is closing public beach parking in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The beaches remain open, but visitors will no longer be allowed to park at the East End near Fort Gaines, Audubon Bird Sanctuary, Isle Dauphine Complex, Public Beach, and the West End Beach. Parking is also closed along side streets south of Bienville Boulevard including Raphael Semmes, St. Stephens, Sam Houston, and Sehoy Streets.
Mayor Jeff Collier said, "We recognize this action will create inconveniences for many and for that we apologize in advance. However, the town of Dauphin Island is taking numerous measures to supplement and complement those being handed down by the CDC and State of Alabama in hopes that our collective actions will bring a quick end to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak."
The closures will be reevaluated before the end of the month to reconsider the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.