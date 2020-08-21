DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- As the sun set across Dauphin Island Friday evening, beach-goers soaked in a beautiful day on the sand, something that’s likely to change next week.
“When there’s storms in the Gulf we pretty much get a hit no matter what so we have to be ready,” Jan Tanner.
Of course, the threat of a hurricane is nothing new to the people who call the barrier island home.
“Most of them are pretty storm savvy, they've been through this before, so it’s just a matter of going back to the old playbook and doing it again,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.
Part of that playbook has been untouched since early June when Tropical Storm Cristobal caused flooding and other damage which forced the closure of the west end and cut off access to the island when the causeway was shut down, but as two tropical systems gun for the Gulf, possibly reaching the northern Gulf coast by early next week, that’s a different story!
Even then, some residents are not too fazed by the possibility.
“It's pretty incredible but just another storm, we’ve had plenty of them,” said David Sweatt.
Mayor Jeff Collier urges residents to prepare now, even opening up town hall this weekend to help anyone needing hurricane re-entry passes in case of evacuations.
“If we have a situation that access to the island is cut off or limited, that will help them get back in an, an appropriate time.”
Along with the usual hurricane checklist.
“Moving boats and cars to a higher ground,” said Sweatt.
“Making sure I have batteries in my flashlights, and some little candles to put around and some fresh water,” said Tanner.
Residents should double check re-entry passes you already have to make sure they're up to date.
Town hall will be open Saturday August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday August 22 from noon to 4:00 p.m. for anyone still needing to renew.
Because of COVID-19 there could be a slight wait since they are limiting the number of people allowed inside.
Temperature checks and masks are required.
