DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Residents of Dauphin Island need to get ready in case Hurricane Delta comes their way, advises the barrier island town's mayor on Facebook Tuesday morning.
Mayor Jeff Collier posted this message:
DI residents and visitors should keep a close eye on the progress of Hurricane Delta as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Although the anticipated path and intensity are subject to change, we need to prepare NOW for possible landfall of a major hurricane near our stretch of the coast by the end of this week. People in low-lying/flood prone areas throughout the island (especially the west end) are strongly encouraged to have an evacuation plan that can be implemented well in advance of the storm’s approach. Additional concerns involve the remaining debris piles from Hurricane Sally that can easily be moved by wind and flowing water. Water service (as determined by DI Water & Sewer) may also be shut off in these areas as conditions warrant. Please take all necessary precautions to keep you and your property safe. More updates to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.