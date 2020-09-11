DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- Just two weeks after Hurricane Laura brushed Alabama’s Gulf Coast, the threat of another tropical system moving into the Gulf has Dauphin Island’s leaders on high alert.
Not long after cleaning up Laura’s mess, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff collier says they're ready to go at it again.
“Continue to be vigilant. We ask our citizens and our visitors to go along with their regular lives and just, you know, be mindful of what might be coming and take the necessary precautions,” said Mayor Collier.
The active hurricane season has already proven it’s point with Cristobal in June and Laura just two months later. Oh! And don’t forget Marco!
"It's more of something to be concerned about on a regular basis."
As is always expected on the barrier island, Cristobal and Laura triggered coastal flooding causing thousands of dollars in damage as sand and debris pushed up onto the roads.
This time around Mayor Collier says a few days of rain is a trade he’s willing to take to hopefully dodge another tropical storm or hurricane.
Beachgoer, Kathy Brandon, agrees, “It’s cooler, it’s wonderful and Dauphin Island is just so beautiful, I mean who wouldn’t like that.”
Mayor Collier encourages any residents who still have not renewed their hurricane re-entry passes to do so as soon as possible in case any evacuations are necessary.
