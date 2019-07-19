MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It was at about 11:17 p.m. Thursday when Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway for a reported residential fire.
Upon arrival on scene, Engine Company 9 confirmed heavy smoke and flames visible from a vacant, single-story, wood-frame, residential structure, according to an MFRD news release.
The release goes on to provide the following details:
Considering the amount of flames visible and the size of the structure, Engine 9’s company officer requested a 2nd-alarm response at approximately 23:26 hours. A total number of 15 units arrived on scene to help mitigate the incident.
A search of the property determined that no occupants were inside at the time of the incident. In less than an hour, flames were suppressed and heated gases were ventilated from the building. Neither fire personnel nor civilians were reported injured before or during the incident. Fire Investigators continue to review details of the scene in order to determine of a cause.
Additional updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
