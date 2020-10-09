DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- As Hurricane Delta moved west, it was no longer a direct threat to the fox10 viewing area. But even hundreds of miles away, it's still causing dangerous problems off beaches along Alabama’s coast. Dauphin island, being one of them, where they've had flooding for the last couple of days, and will get more this weekend.
Despite that, residents who are still in the middle of recovery from Sally are thankful they won’t be taking another hit.
“Very lucky. Very lucky. Very lucky,” Richard McKean, can’t say it enough.
He’s one of many Dauphin Island residents counting their blessings.
“Lucky that we missed that bullet,” he said.
As Delta lashes Louisiana some can’t help but think how easily they could have been in their shoes.
“It’s gonna be devastating for those people over there.”
While his thoughts are with the impacted communities, McKean says he’s thankful they’ve been spared from another hit as the island continues to mend from slow-moving Sally.
“Oh man! It devastated this island.”
On either side of the state’s Sunset Capital the beaches are still closed and parts of the west end are restricted to homeowners as crews continue the work to get the island back to it’s glory.
That work has been set back by Delta as saltwater spills back onto trouble spots.
An island photographer snapping the high surf on the Gulf was captivated by a kite surfer Friday afternoon taking advantage of the rough waters, quickly she found herself calling first responders when she noticed the kite go down in the foamy green Gulf.
Another surfer swam out to help his buddy.
You can see the incredible photos she captured here.
The photographer who saw it all is thankful they both made it out ok on their own.
She says it shows the power of the Gulf even for experienced surfers.
She hopes nobody else tries to test their luck this weekend.
Waves are expected to reach between 6 and 9 feet and high tide is expected around 4:00 a.m. Saturday according to Fox10 News meteorologists.
