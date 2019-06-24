DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Sounds of the summer are playing on Dauphin Island each weekend.
Music and beach lovers bring out their lawn chairs and laid-back attitudes to West End Beach Sunday evenings for Dauphin Island's Sunset Concerts series.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and up, with children 12 and under receiving free admission.
All proceeds go to the island's Little Red School House project.
This past weekend, acts included Lisa Mills, John Milham and Phil Proctor.
Don't worry if you missed it, because the concert series will continue until October.
Concerts are set for July 28, Aug. 11 and Sept. 1 for West End Beach, and Oct. 13 for Fort Gaines. Start times will vary, but concerts usually begin about two hours prior to sunset.
