DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALA. (WALA)- Dangerous rip currents on Dauphin Island and that can be scary especially if you're from out of town and don’t know about the silent but deadly currents hiding in coast waters.
Tommy Pulver, from Tennessee said, “It was knocking him down it was knocking the little ones down. I had to pull them out”
The strength of a dangerous current already felt by Pulver and his family, Wednesday, so they spent Thursday on the sand hunting crabs.
Kite surfers ventured out in it and gave beach goers a show when they caught big air.
Bill Miriani only touched the water to reel in a fish.
He said, “This is my first time fishing this area so they were biting yesterday so I decided to come today and bring out the rod and reel.”
No flags on Dauphin Island beaches to let tourists know about the dangerous current, but warning signs on the road are blinking. Mayor Jeff Collier said the police department is also monitoring the beaches
Both families FOX10 News spoke to are from out of town, but said they know what to do if caught in the current.
Pulver said, “You want to swim sideways and not into it”
“Don’t struggle. Don’t get exhausted cause that’s when panic sets in,” Miriani said.
The dangerous currents are hanging around for the next couple of days so definitely something to keep in mind if you’re vacationing.
A woman drowned on the island just two weeks ago.
