DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- With a potential first storm of the season it could prove to be a double threat for the Northern Gulf Coast, not just the weather but the algae in the water that has closed all the beaches in Mississippi.
“We’re here for the ocean, the beach, stuff we don’t have in Missouri,” said James Cage.
“We love Dauphin Island so we’re excited to be here today,” said Dawn Anderson.
“We literally got here and came straight to the beach so we’d have some sun,” said Katelyn Walker.
That tan having to wait on Monday as some sour weather moved through. It is a small sign of what we may see later this week.
“Any storm is one of concern,” said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. “We’re looking at things we can do pre-storm, if there’s going to be one. Make sure equipment is ready, fuel is stocked up. Those types of things that we can do ahead of time. The calm before the storm if you will.”
The area is facing a potential one two punch that’s not needed during the height of peak tourist season along the coast. Not just the storm, but algae just 50 miles away in Mississippi waters.
“We don’t want or need the algae bloom to make its way over here,” Collier said. “It would probably be similar to the effect the oil spill had when it basically shut us down.”
For now, both threats just possibilities as vacationers enjoy the water and the sun.
“We actually talked about maybe not coming down because we weren’t sure what it was going to be like, but we thought we’d take the risk,” Walker said.
The Town of Dauphin Island is hoping the storm and algae stay far away.
