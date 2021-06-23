DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Good news on Dauphin Island! The west end beach reopened on Wednesday after taking a minor hit from Tropical Storm Claudette.

Dauphin Island Mayor, Jeff Collier said the beach did suffer some damage to its parking lot, but the biggest challenge was the road leading up to the beach.

Two to three miles of Bienville Boulevard, the road used to get the west end beach, was flooded with salt water and sand.

"It took a while to get that cleaned up, so that we can then regain access to west end beach," said Mayor Collier.

The clean-up took a few days but Mayor Collier said the barrier island was prepared before Tropical Storm Claudette's arrival.

"We had made arrangements with our contractor to come in immediately after the storm and they did so and they made a good job of getting things put back in shape, getting water off the road, getting sand off some of the side streets."

Any sand collected off the roads will be put in different locations around the island to help defend against the next storm and prevent flooding.

"The island itself, particularly the shoreline is very vulnerable now, particularly coming off of sally and zeta, so you know we don't want anything significant to come through here, because it will potentially cause a lot of damage, " said the mayor.

Mayor Collier said the island needs a break from the heavy rain so they an begin their rehabilitation process to prepare for the rest of hurricane season.