MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Davidson High School varsity football team is forfeiting its Tuesday night game against Fairhope High School due to COVID-19.
The Mobile County Public School System reports one player has tested positive, and the school has directed about 20 players and two assistant coaches who had been in direct contact with that player to isolate.
The game had been rescheduled to Tuesday because of Hurricane Sally and was set to be played at Fairhope.
With about one-quarter of the Warrior team in isolation, Davidson Coach Rick Cauley plans to shuffle some players to different positions and to continue to practice with hopes that the team can play Saturday’s match-up against the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings, MCPSS says.
That game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. A decision about that game will be made in coming days.
“We’ve been able to avoid COVID-19 for most of the year, but it’s inevitable that as people are resuming their regular activities, you’re going to have a case of it,” Cauley said. “We had a plan in place so we could be prepared. We are going to follow protocol and do what we’re supposed to do, and that is what is best for the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
