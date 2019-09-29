MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Walk-On’s restaurant managers closed the store six hours early Sunday to give workers a chance to calm any nerves they might still have from chaotic moments Saturday night.
Gunshots just outside of the sports bar on Airport Boulevard sent people inside the restaurant into a panic Saturday afternoon.
A manager we spoke with that night said it started with an argument between a man and woman, with the man walking outside and firing his gun toward the restaurant.
Rashad Nicholas, a manager we spoke with Sunday, says the gunfire created a brief moment of chaos for worried restaurant-goers.
"When you start to see people run and things like that, a lot of times fear kicks in and the biggest thing is everybody got behind things got into hiding. we made sure that everyone was in a safe place," said Nicholas.
He says he really appreciated how everyone inside handled the situation, especially his staff.
"Everybody in the building was safe, accounted for, no one was hurt. And everybody just really pulled together and made sure everyone was safe and that was just a really great thing to see for Mobile."
Nicholas says police arrived quickly after they called.
Normal hours will resume Monday, September 30th.
We've reached out to Mobile police to confirm a possible arrest and are waiting to hear back.
