MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s the day! The Bishop State Foundation inaugural day of giving. The community college is raising funds to ensure the next generation of students reach their full potential.
Sherrica Hunt, the Director of Institutional Advancement for Bishop State Community College stoped by FOX10 News at 4pm to speak with our Lenise Ligon about what the initiative means for students and how potential donors can get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.