MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The daycare worker charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old will stand trial in the fall.
Valarie Patterson is accused of leaving Kamden Johnson in a hot van for several hours, then dumping his body on Demetropolis Road in August 2017.
Patterson's attorney Christine Hernandez claims the autopsy report may be the key to her client's innocence. She said the report does not list an identifiable cause of death.
"I don't think this case is what everyone thinks that it is. I think there is going to be a lot of information that light is shed on once we go to trial, especially with the fact that the autopsy result is now in," said Hernandez.
Patterson's trial is scheduled to begin on November 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.