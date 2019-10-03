The City of Prichard released the following new information just after 8 a.m. Thursday, naming the victims:
On 10/3/2019 @ approximately 12:19 hrs, officers responded to 2927 Bellmeade Dr, in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon their arrival at this location, it was quickly observed that there were multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A black male subject (Tyvontae Johnson) and a black female subject (Jasmine Fields) were both pronounced dead on the scene, while a third victim (Shemeka Stabler) was transported to USA Hospital for treatment of a gunshot injury to the chest. Upon speaking with several witnesses, this incident appears to be Domestic related, and will probably be investigated as a “Murder/ Suicide”. We will also be seeking counseling through Mobile Child Advocacy Center (CAC) for the female victims (2) young children, who were inside the vehicle at the time this incident happened, and watched their mother get gunned down. The case is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left two dead and another hurt.
Authorities say at least two people are dead -- a male victim and a female victim.
A third victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Bellmeade Drive.
Police say it appears to be a domestic situation. Family friends of one of the victims say it was a murder-suicide.
Both deceased victims appear to be in their late 20s to early 30s.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
