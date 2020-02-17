PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Police say one person is dead and four others are injured after a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Pensacola.
It happened at a residence in the 500 block of W. Gadsden Street, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
Police have not released further information about their investigation.
