PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard police began a homicide investigation on Grover Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Police say Tracy Goldsmith Jr. died on the scene with a gunshot wound.
Friends tell FOX10 News a second victim was shot in the head and taken to University Hospital, although that's not confirmed by police.
It happened around 2 a.m.
There's no word on a suspect or motive at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact authorities.
Later Wednesday morning, friends used bleach and shovels to wash away blood shed from the shooting victims. They’ve also placed a bear near the street where the shooting happened.
