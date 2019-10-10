The Florida Highway Patrol tells FOX10 News three people have died in a major crash on U.S. 98, or the Lillian Highway, on the Florida side leading to the Perdido Bay Bridge.
The accident, which involved a large truck and a passenger car, has caused U.S. Highway 98 to be closed Thursday morning. The FHP says the truck caught fire.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on the Alabama side reports a large amount of fuel spilled onto the roadway in Florida as a result of the wreck.
Fire crews say it will be several hours until the roadway is reopened, the Sheriff's Office reports.
According to FHP Lt. Robert Cannon, the wreck involved a big box truck and a Chevrolet Impala. He said two people inside the car were killed and the driver of the box truck was killed.
The truck was carrying a load of lumber, which was spilled onto the highway and also needs to be cleared, Cannon said.
He said the FHP has a homicide investigation team on site gathering evidence. Cannon said just before 8 a.m. that the bridge will be closed for several more hours until all the evidence can be collected.
FHP encourages motorists to be patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.