Deadline approaching for Baldwin County Family Heritage Project

Baldwin County is recognizing some of its first settlers in a one of a kind project celebrating Alabama’s bicentennial.
Baldwin County Commission has teamed up with Baldwin County Archives and History to celebrate the beginnings of our area as we know it.
They are calling it the Baldwin County Family Heritage Project, recognizing the ancestors of settlers who made a home here before 1920.
The county archives tell FOX10 News they have already received more than 500 applications, some of those applicants with ancestors who have been here in Baldwin County since the 1700s.
“Its been very great for us to actually pull in more private collections and actually add to this facility, all while learning more about our people here in Baldwin County," said Felisha Anderson, Director of Baldwin County Archives and History.
The deadline to apply to become a Baldwin County Family Heritage Member is tomorrow.
To apply head to the Baldwin County website for a link to the application.
You must be able to provide your own records to prove your genealogy.
